Shadowfax Technologies consolidated net profit rises 439.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Shadowfax Technologies rose 439.63% to Rs 34.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 65.52% to Rs 1159.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 700.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1159.71700.635.732.9767.1223.0634.866.4634.866.46

