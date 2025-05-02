Friday, May 02, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Force Motors Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Go Fashion (India) Ltd and MOIL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 May 2025.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd spiked 10.23% to Rs 326.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Force Motors Ltd surged 9.68% to Rs 9772.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8261 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd soared 9.11% to Rs 1077.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88680 shares in the past one month.

Go Fashion (India) Ltd advanced 8.44% to Rs 850.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23353 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4337 shares in the past one month.

MOIL Ltd added 8.35% to Rs 344.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46728 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 02 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

