Marwadi Shares & Finance standalone net profit rises 154.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Marwadi Shares & Finance rose 154.55% to Rs 114.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 110.37% to Rs 234.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.234.73111.5865.3468.04153.3861.36153.3860.27114.4744.97