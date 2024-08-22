Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit declines 43.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit declines 43.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 5.74% to Rs 283.88 crore
Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health declined 43.73% to Rs 16.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.74% to Rs 283.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 301.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.42% to Rs 200.98 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 229.47 crore during the previous year ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.37% to Rs 1151.26 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 1229.62 crore during the previous year ended June 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Jun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales283.88301.18 -6 1151.261229.62 -6 OPM %17.0015.05 -26.5826.40 - PBDT50.1850.63 -1 320.91342.30 -6 PBT43.0244.13 -3 293.51314.20 -7 NP16.7829.82 -44 200.98229.47 -12
First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

