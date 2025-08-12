Mask Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet Loss of Mask Investments reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 OPM %-133.33-25.00 -PBDT-0.04-0.01 -300 PBT-0.04-0.01 -300 NP-0.04-0.01 -300
