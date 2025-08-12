GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 4.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.65% to Rs 158.19 croreNet profit of GP Petroleums rose 4.04% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 158.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 165.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales158.19165.91 -5 OPM %6.005.66 -PBDT9.729.48 3 PBT8.578.30 3 NP6.446.19 4
