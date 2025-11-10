Mathew Easow Research Securities standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 0.83 croreNet profit of Mathew Easow Research Securities declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.830.75 11 OPM %43.3742.67 -PBDT0.030.04 -25 PBT0.030.04 -25 NP0.020.03 -33
