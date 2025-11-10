Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 13.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.90% to Rs 66.45 croreNet profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 13.64% to Rs 29.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 66.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales66.4564.58 3 OPM %90.4490.01 -PBDT36.7132.51 13 PBT36.5732.28 13 NP29.0725.58 14
