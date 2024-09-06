Matrimony.com board OKs Rs 72-cr share buyback

The matchmaking services provider announced that its board has approved a share buyback of up to Rs 72 crore at a price of Rs 1,025 per equity share through tender offer route.

The buyback price fixed at Rs 1,025 per equity share, representing a 27.48% premium to Thursday closing price of Rs 804.05 on the BSE.

Matrimony.com will buyback up to 7, 02,439 fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The buyback offer size represents 24.85 % and 24.98 % of the aggregate of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company based on the latest standalone and consolidated audited financial statements of the company as on 31 March 2024.