Max Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 33.96% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 38.90% to Rs 12355.68 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Max Financial Services declined 33.96% to Rs 148.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 224.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 38.90% to Rs 12355.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8895.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.12355.688895.521.693.62198.73315.68197.97314.54148.56224.94