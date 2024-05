Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Max Financial Services has granted 5,99,035 options under 'ESOP Plan-2022' with the grant date of 21 May 2024 to the Key Managerial Persons of Max Life Insurance Company, the material subsidiary of the Company, as a retention strategy which will vest in a graded manner over a vesting period of four years. Each option entitles the Option-holder an equity share bearing face value of Rs. 2/- each of the Company at an exercise price of Rs. 983.58/- per option.