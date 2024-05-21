Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 29,000 crore

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) New GS 2027 for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 crore (ii) 7.23% GS 2039 for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore and (iii) 7.46% GS 2073 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore . The auction will be conducted using multiple price method for New GS 2027, 7.23% GS 2039 and 7.46% GS 2073. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on May 24, 2024 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayUS presidential PollsQ4 Results TodayIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon