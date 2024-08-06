Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 22.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.83% to Rs 2162.53 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 22.36% to Rs 87.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 112.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.83% to Rs 2162.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2062.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2162.532062.92 5 OPM %5.086.90 -PBDT159.85191.66 -17 PBT112.60146.47 -23 NP87.31112.46 -22
