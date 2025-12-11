Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty trades above 25,800 level; metal shares advance for 2nd day

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,800 level. Metal shares extended gains for two consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 154.38 points or 0.18% to 84,545.65. The Nifty 50 index rose 51.95 points or 0.20% to 25,809.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.17%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,970 shares rose and 1,595 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 0.98% to 10,258.90. The index added 1.44% in the two consecutive trading session.

 

Hindustan Zinc (up 3.53%), Tata Steel (up 1.55%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.35%), Vedanta (up 1.07%) and Hindalco Industries (up 0.99%), NMDC (up 0.73%), Hindustan Copper (up 0.64%), JSW Steel (up 0.51%), Steel Authority of India (up 0.51%) and Adani Enterprises (up 0.29%) added.

On the other hand, Welspun Corp (down 2.46%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 1.83%) and APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.93%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

DCM Shriram rallied 6.82% after the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bayer CropScience to jointly explore opportunities in Indias agriculture ecosystem and enhance farmer-centric solutions.

Atishay shed 0.11%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 78.63 lakh from the Nagaur Central Cooperative Bank for the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of micro ATM devices.

Ashoka Buildcon rose 1.48% after the company announced that its joint venture with Adani Road Transport and Aakshaya Infra has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 1,815.79 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

