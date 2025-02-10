Business Standard

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd and Cochin Shipyard Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 February 2025.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd spiked 8.47% to Rs 2420.8 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd surged 5.53% to Rs 1574.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40482 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65707 shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd soared 4.98% to Rs 54.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

PNC Infratech Ltd added 4.17% to Rs 307. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34494 shares in the past one month.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd advanced 3.81% to Rs 1412.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83140 shares in the past one month.

Sun TV Network slips as Q3 PAT slides 21% YoY to Rs 347 cr

Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 40.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Prakash Pipes standalone net profit declines 0.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Classic Filaments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

