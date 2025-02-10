Business Standard

Sun TV Network slips as Q3 PAT slides 21% YoY to Rs 347 cr

Sun TV Network slips as Q3 PAT slides 21% YoY to Rs 347 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Sun TV Network slumped 3.52% to Rs 609 after the media company's standalone net profit declined 20.62% to Rs 347.17 crore on 10.38% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 793.58 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 454.61 crore in the third quarter of FY25, declining 23.12% from Rs 454.61 crore posted in the similar quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA stood at Rs 432.13 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting a decline of 24.68% compared to Rs 573.76 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from advertisement declined 6.54% to Rs 332.17 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 355.43 crore posted in the corresponding quarter ended 31 December 2024.

 

Subscription revenues increased 2.03% to Rs 434.51 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit declined 20.04% to Rs 363.08 crore on a 10.35% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 827.56 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for FY25.

Sun TV Network is engaged in producing and broadcasting satellite television and radio software programming in the regional languages.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

