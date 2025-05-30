Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 82.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.37% to Rs 1528.40 croreNet profit of Prestige Estates Projects declined 82.14% to Rs 25.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.37% to Rs 1528.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2164.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 65.98% to Rs 467.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1374.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.70% to Rs 7349.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7877.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1528.402164.00 -29 7349.407877.10 -7 OPM %34.6138.25 -34.2331.72 - PBDT303.80511.70 -41 1568.102838.80 -45 PBT87.10314.50 -72 755.802122.30 -64 NP25.00140.00 -82 467.501374.10 -66
