Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Olympics / News / WFI vice-president believes CAS's verdict will be in Vinesh's favour

WFI vice-president believes CAS's verdict will be in Vinesh's favour

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has delayed the verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal regarding her disqualification from the women's 50kg final at the Paris Olympics to August 16

Vinesh Phogat

Photo: Reuters

ANI New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the delay in the verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in the Paris Olympics 2024, Wrestling Federation of India Vice-President Jai Prakash Chaudhary said that he thinks that the decision will come in favour of the athlete.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has further delayed the verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal regarding her disqualification from the women's 50kg final at the Paris Olympics to August 16.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the verdict, originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST, has been delayed to August 16.
"The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 p.m. (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024," IOA said in a statement on Tuesday.
"It shouldn't have happened. But, I think something in the favour of Vinesh is going to come... It seems that there are some powers involved in it and she will get the medal... I'll say that her staffs are at fault. It's their duty how to decrease the weight. But, let's see what happens on August 16... Big advocates are there, PM Modi has also taken cognisance and I think the decision will be in our favour..." Jai Prakash said while speaking to ANI.
CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle Olympic cases. This division operates within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

More From This Section

P R Sreejesh, Indian hockey goalkeeper

Hockey India names PR Sreejesh junior coach; retires his No 16 jersey

Devendra Jhajharia

India aims to win over 25 medals at Paris Paralympics: PCI chief Jhajharia

Omega Closing Ceremony at Paris Olympics 2024 (Pic-File)

How many new Olympic record & world record created at Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh

Olympics: CAS verdict on Vinesh deferred again; to be delivered on Aug 16

Mirabai Chanu, Mirabai, Chanu

Mirabai Chanu comes very close to medal but leaves empty-handed from Paris

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on the morning of the Paris Olympics final for exceeding the 50kg weight limit. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit.
Following her disqualification, Phogat had on August 7 requested CAS to award her the silver medal.
CAS had previously extended the deadline to August 13. Vinesh had reached the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals.
The 29-year-old was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold but was disqualified for the weight limit breach. A day after her disqualification, Vinesh also announced her decision to retire from wrestling.
After Vinesh failed to breach the qualification mark, the Indian Olympic Association members and officials came under scrutiny.
IOA President PT Usha on Sunday clarified that the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.
Usha said that each Indian athlete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in such sport had his or her own support team. These support teams have been working with the athletes over so many years, as per a statement from IOA.
CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle Olympic cases. This division operates within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Manu Bhaker, Manu, Bhaker

Star Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker locks Rs 1.5 crore deal with Coca-Cola

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Cincinnati Open: Krueger knocks out Olympic silver medalist Vekic in R1

PR Sreejesh, Sreejesh

Sreejesh ranks Tokyo Bronze above Paris, feels they should have won Gold

Imane Khelif

Olympian boxer Imane Khelif sues Elon Musk, JK Rowling over gender remarks

Aman Sehrawat

Olympics: Wanted to treat bronze medal bout as state meet match - Aman

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics Vinesh Phogat WFI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon