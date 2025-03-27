Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MBL Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Natural Capsules Ltd, Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd and Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 March 2025.

MBL Infrastructure Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 41.83 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 38714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25418 shares in the past one month.

 

Natural Capsules Ltd soared 13.71% to Rs 189.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13331 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7338 shares in the past one month.

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd surged 13.65% to Rs 8.49. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77043 shares in the past one month.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd advanced 13.63% to Rs 121.57. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38810 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28040 shares in the past one month.

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd jumped 12.85% to Rs 59.44. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4633 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8333 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

