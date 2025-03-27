Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BF Utilities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BF Utilities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 March 2025.

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 March 2025.

BF Utilities Ltd surged 11.97% to Rs 716.8 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10778 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25490 shares in the past one month.

 

Capri Global Capital Ltd spiked 10.50% to Rs 215.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66406 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd soared 9.74% to Rs 36.27. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 330 pts higher at 77,620; Nifty holds 23,600; financials, oil, FMCG climb

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

LIVE: Rajya Sabha chairman Dhankhar rejects privilege notice against Amit Shah

Bill Gates

Will AI take over jobs? Bill Gates lists three professions that are safe

Muhammad Yunus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi highlights 'spirit of 1971 war' in letter to Bangladesh's Yunus

quick commerce, q-com

India's quick commerce made two-thirds of all 2024 e-retail orders: Report

RHI Magnesita India Ltd rose 8.59% to Rs 504.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23432 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd jumped 7.48% to Rs 144.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88609 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

About 98% of Indian Railways Broad Gauge network electrified so far

About 98% of Indian Railways Broad Gauge network electrified so far

Market trade in rangebound; media shares jump

Market trade in rangebound; media shares jump

Sunteck Realty rises as board approves investment of up to $20 mln in WOS

Sunteck Realty rises as board approves investment of up to $20 mln in WOS

Dollar index loses momentum from 3-week high

Dollar index loses momentum from 3-week high

BSE SME Desco Infratech's IPO ends with subscription of 78 times

BSE SME Desco Infratech's IPO ends with subscription of 78 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyNewgen Software Share PriceWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon