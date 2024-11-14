Mcleod Russel India consolidated net profit rises 38.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.71% to Rs 452.62 croreNet profit of Mcleod Russel India rose 38.25% to Rs 84.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 452.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 365.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales452.62365.88 24 OPM %34.8833.61 -PBDT110.0477.07 43 PBT94.8059.50 59 NP84.5461.15 38
