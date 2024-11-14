Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 8.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.09% to Rs 7175.81 croreNet profit of Torrent Power declined 8.53% to Rs 481.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 525.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 7175.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6960.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7175.816960.92 3 OPM %16.8217.55 -PBDT1059.671082.41 -2 PBT688.68740.67 -7 NP481.03525.89 -9
