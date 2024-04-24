MCX records multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) reported consolidated net profit of Rs 878.7 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 5.45 crore in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA grew to Rs 120.33 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs 22.15 crore reported in Q3 FY23.

The contribution to settlement guarantee fund (SGF) stood at Rs 780.94 crore as of March 2024.

Average daily turnover (ADT) of futures declined 15% to Rs 17,558 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 20,632 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

The options ADT surged by 149% to Rs 1,13,672 crore during the quarter from Rs 45,710 crore in Q4 FY23.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit decreased 44.21% to Rs 83.11 crore on 33.11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 683.55 crore in FY24 over FY23.

The combined number of traded clients for futures and options witnessed a 50% growth to 9.32 lakh from 6.22 lakh last year.

Further, the board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.64 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, subject to approval of shareholders.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is Indias first listed, national-level, electronic exchange, and Indias leading commodity derivatives exchange with a market share of about 95.2% in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in financial year 2023-24. MCX offers the benefits of fair price discovery and price risk management to the Indian commodity market ecosystem.

The scrip declined 4.70% to Rs 3,838.85 on the BSE.

Revenue from operations increased 35.43% year on year (YoY) to Rs 181.14 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.