MCX signs MoU with Jakarta Futures Exchange

Image

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
For knowledge sharing and research
Multi Commodity Exchange of India and the Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX) (i.e. PT. Bursa Berjangka Jakarta), the largest exchange in Commodity and Derivatives market in Indonesia, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in key areas, including knowledge sharing, research, education, training, awareness creation, and other market development initiatives.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

