MCX signs MoU with Jakarta Futures Exchange

For knowledge sharing and research

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Multi Commodity Exchange of India and the Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX) (i.e. PT. Bursa Berjangka Jakarta), the largest exchange in Commodity and Derivatives market in Indonesia, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in key areas, including knowledge sharing, research, education, training, awareness creation, and other market development initiatives.