Medico Intercontinental consolidated net profit rises 17.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 21.14% to Rs 14.25 croreNet profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 17.24% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.14% to Rs 14.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales14.2518.07 -21 OPM %10.396.14 -PBDT1.451.21 20 PBT1.381.16 19 NP1.020.87 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content