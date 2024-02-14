Sensex (    %)
                        
Medico Intercontinental consolidated net profit rises 17.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Sales decline 21.14% to Rs 14.25 crore
Net profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 17.24% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.14% to Rs 14.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales14.2518.07 -21 OPM %10.396.14 -PBDT1.451.21 20 PBT1.381.16 19 NP1.020.87 17
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

