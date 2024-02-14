Medico Intercontinental consolidated net profit rises 17.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 21.14% to Rs 14.25 crore

Net profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 17.24% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.14% to Rs 14.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.14.2518.0710.396.141.451.211.381.161.020.87