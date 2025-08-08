Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 119.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.48% to Rs 134.41 croreNet profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company rose 119.72% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.48% to Rs 134.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales134.4181.72 64 OPM %8.3810.56 -PBDT4.363.07 42 PBT2.051.03 99 NP1.560.71 120
