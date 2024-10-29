Business Standard
Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit declines 24.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales decline 10.80% to Rs 2.56 crore

Net profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services declined 24.24% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.80% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.562.87 -11 OPM %31.2531.71 -PBDT0.700.78 -10 PBT0.660.75 -12 NP0.500.66 -24

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

