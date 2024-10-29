PCBL consolidated net profit rises 0.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.50% to Rs 2163.20 croreNet profit of PCBL rose 0.60% to Rs 123.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.50% to Rs 2163.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1486.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2163.201486.71 46 OPM %16.8016.02 -PBDT250.24219.83 14 PBT163.83171.59 -5 NP123.37122.64 1
