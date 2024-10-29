Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 64.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.60% to Rs 65.25 croreNet profit of Vakrangee rose 64.29% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.60% to Rs 65.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales65.2551.54 27 OPM %8.0311.49 -PBDT5.464.85 13 PBT1.190.88 35 NP0.690.42 64
