Megastar Foods consolidated net profit declines 78.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.29% to Rs 62.64 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 37.30% to Rs 6.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.62% to Rs 274.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 304.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Megastar Foods declined 78.59% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 45.29% to Rs 62.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.