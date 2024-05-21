Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 79.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.76% to Rs 135.44 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 65.97% to Rs 31.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.91% to Rs 371.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 297.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 79.22% to Rs 12.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.76% to Rs 135.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.