Meghna Infracon Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.69% to Rs 5.21 croreNet profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure rose 750.00% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 29.69% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.217.41 -30 OPM %48.75-7.69 -PBDT4.150.31 1239 PBT4.080.30 1260 NP3.400.40 750
