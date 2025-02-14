Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atlantic Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Atlantic Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Atlantic Commercial Company reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.03 -100 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.02-0.05 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KCL standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2024 quarter

KCL standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hira Automobile standalone net profit declines 46.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Hira Automobile standalone net profit declines 46.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Centerac Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Centerac Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aurum Capital Projects standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Aurum Capital Projects standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesSenco Gold Sharewhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon