Ram Info consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 82.03% to Rs 4.48 croreNet profit of Ram Info rose 33.33% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 82.03% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 72.10% to Rs 1.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 74.88% to Rs 20.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.4824.93 -82 20.6282.09 -75 OPM %3.794.73 -12.2212.51 - PBDT1.381.58 -13 5.5512.89 -57 PBT0.440.92 -52 1.8910.42 -82 NP0.560.42 33 1.786.38 -72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content