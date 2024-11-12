Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 247.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 166.93% to Rs 10.17 croreNet profit of Mehai Technology rose 247.83% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 166.93% to Rs 10.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.173.81 167 OPM %14.0610.50 -PBDT1.230.34 262 PBT1.160.28 314 NP0.800.23 248
