Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 15.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.16% to Rs 871.31 croreNet profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 15.96% to Rs 29.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.16% to Rs 871.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 798.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales871.31798.16 9 OPM %7.946.96 -PBDT53.6939.87 35 PBT35.5724.39 46 NP29.2125.19 16
