Mehai Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.50% to Rs 1.99 croreNet profit of Mehai Technology remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.50% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.992.00 -1 OPM %32.166.00 -PBDT0.290.27 7 PBT0.210.23 -9 NP0.150.15 0
