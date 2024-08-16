Airan consolidated net profit rises 1087.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 26.16 croreNet profit of Airan rose 1087.98% to Rs 21.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 26.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales26.1623.87 10 OPM %19.7611.65 -PBDT27.103.55 663 PBT25.742.45 951 NP21.741.83 1088
