Airan consolidated net profit rises 1087.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Airan rose 1087.98% to Rs 21.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 26.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.