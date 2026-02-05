Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mehta Integrated Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mehta Integrated Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Mehta Integrated Finance reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kirti Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kirti Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the December 2025 quarter

V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the December 2025 quarter

M M Rubber Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

M M Rubber Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 12.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 12.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Samyak Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Samyak Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkSBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayPresident's Rule in ManipurBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance