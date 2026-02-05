Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 12.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.57% to Rs 23.20 crore

Net profit of Aaron Industries rose 12.22% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.57% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.23.2018.3320.9117.844.252.973.252.512.021.80

