V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.06% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 57.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.06% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.570.623.516.450.300.160.300.160.220.14

