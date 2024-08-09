Continental Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 76.19% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Continental Chemicals remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 76.19% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.050.21-360.00-4.760.140.170.120.150.110.11