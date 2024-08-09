Continental Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 76.19% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Continental Chemicals remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 76.19% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.21 -76 OPM %-360.00-4.76 -PBDT0.140.17 -18 PBT0.120.15 -20 NP0.110.11 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content