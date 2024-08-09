Albert David standalone net profit declines 19.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.82% to Rs 89.36 crore

Net profit of Albert David declined 19.80% to Rs 18.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 89.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.89.3691.950.9814.1323.8531.0422.0629.1918.8423.49