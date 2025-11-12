Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit rises 228.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 19.01 croreNet profit of Mercury Laboratories rose 228.00% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 19.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19.0118.19 5 OPM %11.157.15 -PBDT2.781.36 104 PBT1.920.65 195 NP1.640.50 228
