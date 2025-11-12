Tata Power Company standalone net profit declines 57.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.31% to Rs 2625.01 croreNet profit of Tata Power Company declined 57.26% to Rs 431.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1008.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.31% to Rs 2625.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4889.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2625.014889.44 -46 OPM %21.9824.65 -PBDT865.301488.15 -42 PBT581.941195.33 -51 NP431.101008.61 -57
