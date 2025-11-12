Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ballarpur Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ballarpur Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales decline 62.02% to Rs 1.69 crore

Net Loss of Ballarpur Industries reported to Rs 31.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 62.02% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.694.45 -62 OPM %-874.56-54.83 -PBDT-29.33-13.46 -118 PBT-31.75-16.23 -96 NP-31.75-16.23 -96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

