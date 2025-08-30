Meta Infotech secures secures order for cloud-based security services

Meta Infotech announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 13 lakh for an annual subscription of cloud-based security services.Meta Infotech is engaged in trading and providing services related to cybersecurity software products.
The company reported a 60.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.51 crore, while revenue from operations rose 40.3% to Rs 152.13 crore in FY25 over FY24.
Shares of Meta Infotech rose 1.69% to close at Rs 153.60 on Friday, 29 August 2025.
