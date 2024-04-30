Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 57.36 points or 0.18% at 31462.31 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 1.5%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.02%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.44%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.23%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.13%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 2.34%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.34%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.18%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 263.61 or 0.35% at 74934.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 92.45 points or 0.41% at 22735.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 304.15 points or 0.64% at 47574.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 137.38 points or 0.97% at 14305.3.

On BSE,2044 shares were trading in green, 1688 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

