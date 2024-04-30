Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Metal shares slide

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:34 PM IST
Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 57.36 points or 0.18% at 31462.31 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 1.5%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.02%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.44%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.23%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.13%), were the top losers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 2.34%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.34%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.18%) moved up.
At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 263.61 or 0.35% at 74934.89.
The Nifty 50 index was up 92.45 points or 0.41% at 22735.85.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 304.15 points or 0.64% at 47574.2.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 137.38 points or 0.97% at 14305.3.
On BSE,2044 shares were trading in green, 1688 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon