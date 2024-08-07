Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index increasing 685.67 points or 2.26% at 31041.08 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.71%), Coal India Ltd (up 3.62%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.91%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.69%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 2.43%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.82%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.7%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.45%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.41%).

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 519.97 or 1% at 52554.78.