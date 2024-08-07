Business Standard
Oil and Gas stocks rise

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 958.2 points or 3.11% at 31796.71 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil India Ltd (up 7.59%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 6.34%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 3.33%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.1%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.76%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.91%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.28%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.8%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.57%).
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 519.97 or 1% at 52554.78.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 212.59 points or 1.35% at 15991.13.
The Nifty 50 index was up 254.7 points or 1.06% at 24247.25.
The BSE Sensex index was up 778.34 points or 0.99% at 79371.41.

On BSE,2413 shares were trading in green, 635 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.
First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

